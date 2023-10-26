Future Today To Launch AVOD App For Cake’s ‘Total Drama’

Connected TV company Future Today said it is adding Total Drama to its ad-supported HappyKids streaming platform as part of an expanded relationship with kids-entertainment specialist Cake.

Future Today will also be creating a standalone app for Total Drama that will be available on Roku and Fire TV.

“Bringing Total Drama to HappyKids marks an exciting chapter in Cake’s commitment to delivering engaging content to children worldwide,” said Ed Galton, CEO at Cake. “We are thrilled to see Total Drama find a new home on HappyKids’ innovative platform, ensuring that the adventures of these iconic characters continue to captivate audiences of all ages. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing access to high-quality entertainment through a variety of different viewing methods."

Total Drama is one of the first animated reality series for tweens and originally appeared in the U.S. on Cartoon Network. It is created by Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch and produced by Fresh TV.

“Born in the digital streaming era, Future Today and HappyKids have consistently strived to provide content for families that is brand safe, premium quality and enjoyable for all ages,” said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of Kids and Family Programming for Future Today. “This collaboration highlights our steadfast dedication to delivering premium content to influential households and ongoing commitment to shaping the streaming landscape of family entertainment in the evolving digital age.”