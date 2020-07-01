Future Today Adds Content From Mattel, Nelvana, 9 Story

Over-the-top publisher Future Today said it acquired rights to shows from Mattel, Nelvana and 9 Story Distribution International that will be added to its HappyKids.tv streaming network.

The titles include Barbie, Thomas & Friends and Hot Wheels from Mattel; Bakugan, Battle Brawlers and Bakugan: Battle Planet from Nelvana and Spin Master and Camp Lakebottom from 9 Story.

“We are thrilled to work with a growing group of the highest quality kids content providers,” said David DiLorenzo, executive VP of Kids & Family at Future Today. “With HappyKids already prominent on Roku and other streaming platforms, our viewership during these changing times has increased exponentially.”

Future Today bills HappyKIds.tv as a free and safe app that parents can trust.

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Today to distribute Mattel content to their expansive network,” said Andrea Carpenter, senior director of entertainment & content distribution at Mattel. “The HappyKids channel is an excellent platform that will bring our brand catalog to audiences across the US.”

Future Today said HappyKids is the top-ranked free kids and family channel on Roku, with 6 million monthly average users and 53,000 titles.

“Kids are now consuming more content than ever before, across multiple platforms and devices,” said Mellany Masterson, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. “Future Today has been a great partner since its launch in 2006, providing engaging entertainment to kids of all ages in a safe environment. We’re excited to help their continued expansion, and introduce blockbuster brands such as Bakugan to new audiences.”