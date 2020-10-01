FuboTV to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange
Public offering of 15 million shares launched
FuboTV said it intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange and has launched a public offering of 15 million common shares.
The offering price is expected to be $11 per share.
In August fuboTV, which merged with Facebank Group in April, reported losing $100 million in the second quarter. Revenue rose 53% to $44.2 million as users of its virtual pay-TV service increased by 47% to 286,000.
Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.
