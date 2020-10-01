FuboTV to List Shares on New York Stock Exchange

FuboTV said it intends to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange and has launched a public offering of 15 million common shares.

The offering price is expected to be $11 per share.

In August fuboTV, which merged with Facebank Group in April, reported losing $100 million in the second quarter. Revenue rose 53% to $44.2 million as users of its virtual pay-TV service increased by 47% to 286,000.

Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.