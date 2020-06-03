FuboTV Adds Streaming Network from Tastemade

FuboTV said it added Tastemade’s linear network to its live TV streaming platform.

The Tastemade network features lifestyle programming in the food, travel, and home and design categories. Programs including Struggle Meals, Make This Tonight and Broken Bread will be available on the channel and on demand.

“Adding Tastemade allows fubo to expand our lead as the live streaming TV service that provides the most value to customers,” said Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy and acquisition at fuboTV. “We’re excited to partner with a modern company that has such an engaged audience like Tastemade, and bring their compelling lifestyle programming to cord-cutters.”

Tastemade will be part of the fuboTV Standard package of about 100 channels, which costs $54.99 a month.

“We are excited about the launch of Tastemade on fuboTV, making our food, travel, and home & design programming available across the fubo platform," said Jeremy Strauss, head of business development for Tastemade. "We believe that our programming is a great addition to fuboTV's lifestyle and entertainment offering and their continued growth into a broader cable TV replacement platform.”