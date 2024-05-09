Fubo Grabs Viewer Attention, According to TVision Study

Fubo, the sports-focused streaming service, scored high in getting its viewers' attention, according to a study conducted by measurement and analytics company TVision.

Ads on Fubo outperform the average for attention across connected-TV applications and linear networks among 25-to-54-year-olds, TVision said.

“Attention is the next wave of CTV ad measurement and TVision is a valuable partner at the forefront of this movement,” Dina Roman, senior VP, global ad sales at Fubo, said. “TVision’s study found that Fubo is a leader in commanding audience attention among our competitive set and linear TV, reinforcing the value of our highly engaged audience and premium live sports and entertainment content.”

The TVision study found that viewers in the 25-54 demo are at least 23% more likely to be in the room for Fubo programming than cable and all categories of CTV.

For the same demo, content on Fubo captured 33% more attention than cable and 70% more attention than typical vMVPD norms.

Fubo advertisers benefit from the attention the platform generates.

TVision said a major consumer packaged-goods brand saw attention rise as much as 67% on Fubo compared to other CTV apps where its ads ran.

Ads on Fubo outperform the average attention of other ads across cable, CTV, and FAST apps. Fubo ads outperform vMVPD ad norms by 50%, TVision said.

"Fubo should be proud of its ability to capture attention from viewers,” said Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Advertisers recognize the impact of high-attention apps and programming, and they are placing a premium value on the opportunity to reach more engaged viewers. The data shows Fubo is a strong investment for advertisers looking to connect with sports fans and beyond this year.”

TVision provides second-by-second person-level data about how people watch TV.