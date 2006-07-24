Trending

FSN Taps Communications Director

Fox Sports Net has named Chris Bellitti Director of Corporate Communications.  Based in New York, Bellitti will handle both trade and consumer press for FSN.

He reports to Fox Sports Networks Senior Vice President of Media Relations Lou D’Ermilio.

Bellitti’s background includes a stint with ESPN from 1999-2006 during which he oversaw publicity for ESPN’s international division and ESPN Deportes. 