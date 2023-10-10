‘Frontline’ Aims To Figure Out Elon Musk in PBS Documentary

The two-hour documentary Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover premieres on PBS October 10. The film is a Frontline production.

Musk’s acquisition of the social-media giant, now called X, happened in October 2022.

“At a time of intense polarization in the U.S. and worldwide, the move placed the richest man in the world in charge of one of the world’s most important platforms for news and political debate — and also put Musk squarely at the center of an ongoing debate about the limits of free speech and the spread of lies online,” said Frontline.

The film looks at what it calls Musk’s political transformation during Covid, and Twitter’s challenges in dealing with misinformation on the platform.

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover is a Frontline production with Left/Right Docs. James Jacoby directs, and wrote and produced the project with Anya Bourg.

“Packed with remarkable interviews and firsthand accounts from Musk’s former colleagues, journalists, authors, and academics, it’s a gripping portrait of one of the most influential men and mediums in modern history,” Frontline said.

The film is on PBS stations and Frontline’s YouTube channel October 10, and will also stream on PBS.org and the PBS app.

PBS calls Frontline “a trusted source of journalism presenting news documentaries on today’s public affairs.” The editor-in-chief and executive producer of Frontline is Raney Aronson-Rath.