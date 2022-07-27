Raney Aronson-Rath Promoted at ‘Frontline’

Raney Aronson-Rath, Frontline executive producer, has been named editor-in-chief of the investigative series, in addition to her executive producer role and title. Based at WGBH Boston, Frontline documentaries run on PBS.

Aronson-Rath has been in her current role for seven years, executive producing more than 25 documentaries per year.

“Raney’s title recognizes her editorial and creative leadership not just running Frontline but evolving it into a multiplatform publisher that continues to expand audiences, partnerships and platforms,” said John Bredar, GBH VP of national programming. “On a more personal level, the change recognizes GBH’s deep respect for the quality of Raney’s work and her commitment to the editorial legacy of a series that continues to do so much on behalf of our common purpose as Americans.”

Aronson-Rath joined Frontline in 2007 as a senior producer after directing documentaries for the series. She was named executive producer in 2015 by David Fanning, who created the series in 1983 and was executive producer for 32 years.

Aronson-Rath has expanded the Frontline brand into podcasts, theatrical films and interactive digital reporting. “Frontline’s storytelling has always relied on one guiding principle: journalism first,” said Aronson-Rath. “I hope that this change reinforces our deep commitment to reporting, to the craft of documentary filmmaking, and to public media’s mission—and I am honored to have a title that is in line with my editorial counterparts at news organizations across the globe.”

PBS presented its new projects July 27 as part of TCA press tour. ■