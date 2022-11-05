Musk Signals Longer-Form Tweets, Sharing Wealth with Users

Elon Musk says that Twitter will start letting users monetize "all forms of content" as he begins to put his stamp on the social media site he has just purchased.

That is according to a Tweet Saturday (Nov. 5), the day after Musk laid off something like half the companies staff following the earlier exits of top executives.

Musk also tweeeted that Twitter will "soon" allow users to apend long-form texts to tweets rather than making them take screenshots, as is the case currently given Twitter's character limit--280, double the original limit. The short-form limitation was arguably Twitter's key gimmick/competitive differentiator when it launched in 2006.

Musk called it the end of "the absurdity of notepad screen shots.

Musk has been getting a lot of grief for the job cuts and for his defense of free speech, which others see as an abdication of the powerful platforms content moderation responsibilities and an invitation to hate speech and disinformation.

Various civil society groups have called on advertisers to boycott the platform over their concerns about hate speech and misinformation, including arguing that cutting jobs means even less oversight of content moderation that would week out such speech.