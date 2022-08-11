Frndly TV Sees Higher Engagement, Grows Impressions in Second Quarter

Frndly TV , which bills itself as the affordable TV service for the whole family, said it continued to grow in the second quarter, posting gains in subscriber usage and advertising impressions.

The amount of time Frndly TV subscribers spent on the service increased 58% in the quarter, compared to a year ago. April saw a 62% increase.

On a per-subscriber basis, the time spent on the platform rose 12%.

Frndly TV ad impressions increased 346% in the quarter from a year ago, helping the service post a 325% increase in ad revenue. Year to date, ad revenue is up 340%, Frndly TV said.

"As we continue to build on our past success, we have kept our focus on providing quality content, an outstanding customer experience, as well as creating significant value to advertisers who want to reach our highly engaged subscribers," said Frndly TV Head of Advertising Sales Steve Sklar.

Frndly TV chalked up the gain to an increase in the content available on the platform. It also made three upgrades to its user interface that have encouraged viewer engagement. ■