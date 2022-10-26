Frndly TV Sees Growth In Q3 Viewing, Ad Sales
Streaming service also sees increase in October
Low-cost, family-oriented streaming TV provider Frndly TV said it posted big gains in viewing and ad revenue during the third quarter.
Frndly TV said that total viewership was up 53% in the quarter, compared to 3Q a year ago. Viewing per subscriber was up 9% and weekly active users rose 40%.
On the ad sales side, impressions increased 133% and revenue climbed 129%.
Frndly TV said it has seen growth in every quarter since its launch in October 2019.
The fourth quarter is off to a good start with viewership up 55% in October, Frndly TV said.
“These numbers demonstrate the accuracy of the underlying premise that our co-founders created Frndly TV on: Give American consumers good, wholesome, brand-safe TV at a fair price,” Frndly TV head of advertising sales Steve Sklar said. “We are delivering on our promise to our subscribers — who are highly engaged with our product — and as a result, overdelivering on our promise to our ever-growing list of advertisers.” ■
