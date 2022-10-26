Frndly TV Sees Growth In Q3 Viewing, Ad Sales

Low-cost, family-oriented streaming TV provider Frndly TV said it posted big gains in viewing and ad revenue during the third quarter.

Frndly TV said that total viewership was up 53% in the quarter, compared to 3Q a year ago. Viewing per subscriber was up 9% and weekly active users rose 40%.

On the ad sales side, impressions increased 133% and revenue climbed 129%.

Also Read: More Weigel Digital Networks To Be Added to Frndly TV Lineup

Frndly TV said it has seen growth in every quarter since its launch in October 2019.

The fourth quarter is off to a good start with viewership up 55% in October, Frndly TV said.

“These numbers demonstrate the accuracy of the underlying premise that our co-founders created Frndly TV on: Give American consumers good, wholesome, brand-safe TV at a fair price,” Frndly TV head of advertising sales Steve Sklar said. “We are delivering on our promise to our subscribers — who are highly engaged with our product — and as a result, overdelivering on our promise to our ever-growing list of advertisers.” ■