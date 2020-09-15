French Open Is New Ballgame for Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network, the joint venture of the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group will be airing live French Open Tennis coverage from Sinclair’s Tennis Channel as the baseball season winds down.

Live tennis matches will air daily for nine straight days from Roland Garros on the six-month-old regional sports network in the morning from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. CT.

“We are beyond excited to continue to offer live sports in bunches, as we move right from Cubs baseball to a major tennis tournament,” said Marquee Sports Network Programming Manager Allison Bertucci. “With a full slate of live sports and compelling original programming scheduled for the fall and winter, there will be plenty for Cubs fans and viewers to enjoy.

Viewers will get 36 hours of tennis programming. Tennis Channel will provide unique content to Marquee and other Fox RSNs, including live play from outer course and expert commentary.

Earlier this year, Marquee Sports Network aired the first live American tennis competition following the pandemic.

The channel also said it will be televising live college football games this fall.