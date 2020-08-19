Sportradar to Provide Stats, Graphics to Marquee Sports

Sports data provider Sportradar said it will be providing Marquee Sports Network, the joint venture between the Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group, with services including game notes, research support, analytics and graphics.

“As a new sports network, our goal is to bring fans closer to the Cubs and closer to the game than ever before,” said Mike Santini, senior VP, programming and production, Marquee Sports Network. “Partnering with Sportradar allows us to deliver compelling insights in real-time, so we can package them in ways that are attractive to our audience. Backed by the fastest, most accurate, and reliable data and tech, as well as flexibility, Sportradar is the perfect partner to help us deliver a fresh broadcast experience for the fans.”

Formed in 2001, Sportradar provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators, with services and data.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Marquee Sports Network in their inaugural season by supplying them with the data, technologies and insights to deliver a modern, engaging broadcast experience for fans,” said Brian Josephs, VP of digital sport, Sportradar. “We are particularly excited by Marquee’s technology prowess, which, when combined with Sportradar’s extensive data and insights, will unleash innovative content and captivate both long-time Cubs fans, as well as younger fans that prefer to consume games in different ways.”