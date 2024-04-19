Fremantle Hires Jeff Boone As VP, Scripted Development

Fremantle said it hired Jeff Boone as VP of scripted development, a new post at the company.

Boone had been VP of development at Bad Wolf. At Fremantle, he will be responsible for developing new series and play an active role within Fremantle’s global scripted network.

He reports to Jenni Sherwood, Fremantle’s executive VP of scripted programming.

“As our U.S. scripted portfolio continues to grow both domestically and globally, we are excited to have Jeff join our team,” said Sherwood. “Jeff’s experience and impeccable reputation compliments Fremantle’s creative collective of visionary talent who are developing and producing much of the world’s most exciting television.”

Before Bad Wolf, Boone was manager of global scripted development at Entertainment One Television.

“I’ve long been a fan of Fremantle’s work, and I strongly believe in the team’s vision of embracing strong creative voices to tell bold stories that inspire conversation,” said Boone. “I’m honored to be joining the company.”