Chicken Soup Adds FAST Channels From Fremantle, Revry and Love Stories TV to Redbox Free Live TV

Chicken Soup For the Soul Entertainment has stocked up on yet more FAST channels, adding programming from Fremantle, Revry and Love Stories TV to its Redbox Free Live TV service.

The company says it will soon have more than 180 free ad-supported streaming channels serving a monthly active user base of 60 million across combined FAST platforms.

“Our FAST streaming platform gives cost-conscious consumers access to thousands of hours of free content available on over 160 touchpoints,” said Adam Mosan, chief digital officer for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “These additional channels will offer entertaining programming that our viewers will enjoy for hours, and we are working on adding even more in the coming year.”

Here are the channels being added. (Loglines comes from Chicken Soup.)

FREMANTLE

* The Jamie Oliver Channel – Over 300 hours of renowned chef Jamie Oliver’s programming that includes chop n’chat, travel, and seasonal specials

* Supermarket Sweep – Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes

* Sleuth – Over 1,800 hours of the best of UK crime and detective series – classic and contemporary that include Lovejoy, The Bill, and The Sweeney

* Quip – The Best of British comedy, from laugh-out-loud sitcoms to sketch show series. Titles include The IT Crowd, Trollied, and People Just Do Nothing

* Places & Spaces – Over 1,500 hours of the best architecture, interiors, and home-related programming including Grand Designs, Escape to the Country, and How Clean is Your House?

* Cook Chop Chat – Combining food, cooking, lifestyle, and travel, the channel features over 500 hours of the world’s favorite celebrity chefs and cooks, including The Hairy Bikers, Donal Skehan, and Lorraine Pascale

REVRY

* Revry – Revry is the only LGBTQ-first media network dedicated to the authentic representation of the queer community. Revry’s free ad-supported TV service and on-demand LGBTQ+ movies, series, news, and music, inspire the exploration of original and classic queer programming for audiences worldwide

LOVE STORIES TV

* Love Stories TV – Love Stories TV delivers heartwarming content, superstar experts and incredible real weddings that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking wedding inspiration and uplifting content, Love Stories TV is the place to be