FreeWheel Ups Virginie Dremeaux to VP, Marketing, in U.K. and Europe

FreeWheel, Comcast’s video ad tech company, said it promoted Virginie Dremeaux to VP of marketing and communications for the U.K. and Europe.

Dremeaux will be responsible for building awareness of FreeWheel’s products and driving strategies to make video advertising more efficient through the use of data and automation.

She will be based in Paris and report to Pooja Midha, who joined Comcast Advertising earlier this year.

“Virginie’s natural leadership and perceptive insights into the future of our business have contributed significantly to FreeWheel’s success since she joined the company. This new role recognizes and rewards her contributions to FreeWheel thus far and enhances her ability to drive positive change moving forward,” said Midha.

“She exemplifies the evolving relationship between sales and marketing, and the role the latter can play in driving business results. We’re very excited for her to step into this new role and look forward to working together to further accelerate growth across FreeWheel’s global markets,” Midha said.

Dremeaux joined FreeWheel as executive director, product and sales marketing, international, in 2019. Before FreeWheel, she was with Canal Plus Group for 11 years.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the expansion of the marketing team in support of FreeWheel’s sales efforts at such a pivotal time in the advanced TV industry,” Dremeaux said. “FreeWheel is in a unique position to transform the way TV and premium video advertising is bought and sold, and I could not be more excited to help bring this vision to life and drive greater success for the company and for our clients.”