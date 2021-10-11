FreeWheel Names Hong Cai as G.M., Beijing, and VP of Engineering

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it appointed Hong Cai as general manager of its office in Beijing and VP of engineering.

Cai, who had been chief technology officer of Data Orient, an AI data startup in China, will report to Yuling Ma, named FreeWheel’s chief technology officer in February.

“Cai’s commitment to engineering excellence, innate curiosity and knack for developing talent will play a critical role in driving technology innovation and product delivery across FreeWheel,” said Ma. “He has a strong technical background with expertise in data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, all strategic areas of focus on FreeWheel’sroadmap. I am confident his leadership in technical development will accelerate the company’s ability to transform the way TV and premium video advertising is bought and sold in today’s technology-driven advertising industry.”

Over the course of 23 years in technology Cai has extensive experience in cloud computer and technical evaluation. Before Data Orient, he was with Datayes in Shanghai and spent 15 years at IBM.