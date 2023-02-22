FreeWheel Names David Dworin to Chief Product Officer Post

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech company, said it named David Dworin as chief product officer and Quentin SaLay as head of human resources.

Dworin had been VP, product management. He replaces Jon Whitticom, who is now advising ad tech companies.

SaLay had been VP of human resources for Comcast Cable’s Beltway Region. He succeeds Chris Rouser, who was named senior VP of human resources at Comcast’s Central Division headquarters in Atlanta.

Quentin SaLay (Image credit: FreeWheel)

“Television advertising is constantly evolving, and to ensure that FreeWheel continues to pioneer and innovate new solutions that address the industry’s needs, we need to be led by the best of the best,” FreeWheel general manager Mark McKee said. “These two leaders embody the mindset, drive, energy and passion we need to take the company forward. David is a highly collaborative and insightful team and industry leader and Quentin brings a strong background in moving the needle on workplace culture, change and results within the technology sector.”

Dworin joined FreeWheel in 2017. In his new role, he will oversee product vision strategy design and development worldwide. Before FreeWheel, Dworin ran a consulting practice and held posts at Strategy One and Gallup.

SaLay joined Comcast in 2005 and has held a number of human resources jobs at Comcast Technology Solutions and the Comcast India Engineering Center.

Dworin reports to McKee. SaLay reports to Tracey Kopper-Hourin, senior VP of human resources at Comcast Advertising. ■