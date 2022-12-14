Estrella Media Taps FreeWheel To Expand CTV Ad Business

Estrella Media said it is working with Comcast’s FreeWheel unit to help boost its connected TV advertising businesses.

The combination will take advantage of the growth in Hispanic CTV viewing, the companies said.

"Our passionate audience is watching more CTV than ever before," said René Santaella, chief digital & streaming officer, Estrella Media. "We need to make sure they get an excellent free ad-supported experience surrounding the content they love. FreeWheel is helping our ad sales operation achieve better ROI on CTV so everyone wins."

Estrella’s streaming channels generated 1.33 billion minutes of viewing of original content in November, with a third of that on CTV, Estrella said.

FreeWheel technology will enable direct and programmatic ad sales of Estrella’s CTV and OTT inventory.

"As audiences fragment across screens, programmers and advertisers need solutions that can help them find and scale this viewership across CTV," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer at FreeWheel. "Estrella is seeing significant growth with the important U.S. Hispanic market across its CTV audiences. We're thrilled to be a key partner to help the company drive and monetize this business." ■