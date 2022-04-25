FreeWheel Launching Enhanced YouTube, YouTube TV Integration

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it plans to make new ad serving capabilities on YouTube and YouTube TV available to clients later this month.

(Image credit: FreeWheel)

The new features include frequency capping, improved ad personalization and measurement.

The integration is designed to help both companies’ clients manage their digital advertising across platforms with an interoperable system for automated video ad insertion.

FreeWheel’s programmer clients will have access to cross-platform buys and deliveries, while deriving greater workflow efficiency and ease of use.

“At FreeWheel, we’re continually looking for ways to improve and advance the television ecosystem,” said Mark McKee, general manager, FreeWheel. “Many of our programmer clients rely on YouTube and YouTube TV to engage with their audiences, and so working with their core technology partner to monetize their inventory in these environments is critical.” ■