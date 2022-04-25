FreeWheel Launching Enhanced YouTube, YouTube TV Integration
By Jon Lafayette published
Frequency capping, personalization and measurement enabled
FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, said it plans to make new ad serving capabilities on YouTube and YouTube TV available to clients later this month.
The new features include frequency capping, improved ad personalization and measurement.
The integration is designed to help both companies’ clients manage their digital advertising across platforms with an interoperable system for automated video ad insertion.
Also: FreeWheel Launches New CTV Campaign Planning Technology
FreeWheel’s programmer clients will have access to cross-platform buys and deliveries, while deriving greater workflow efficiency and ease of use.
“At FreeWheel, we’re continually looking for ways to improve and advance the television ecosystem,” said Mark McKee, general manager, FreeWheel. “Many of our programmer clients rely on YouTube and YouTube TV to engage with their audiences, and so working with their core technology partner to monetize their inventory in these environments is critical.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
