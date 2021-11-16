Fox Weather Sets Up Meteorological Scholarship at Mississippi State

Fox Weather is partnering with the Mississippi State University Foundation on a scholarship initiative designed to increase diversity in the meteorology field. The commitment establishes an endowed scholarship fund for students studying weather forecasting at Mississippi State, which sends numerous grads into weather roles on television.

Students will be eligible to receive an annual scholarship starting in 2022. Fox Weather will also provide an internship along with a dedicated mentor within Fox Weather for each recipient throughout their time in college.

An AVOD streaming service, Fox Weather launched Oct. 25.

“Fox Weather is proud to partner with Mississippi State University to help deserving students fulfill their career aspirations, while increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of meteorology,” said Fox Weather president Sharri Berg.

Fox Weather did not specify the dollar value of the scholarship. Preference will be given to upper-level undergraduates with a 3.0 GPA or higher.