Fox Weather Adds Distribution On Hulu Plus Live TV, TCLtv Plus
Service launched in 2021
Fox News Media said that Hulu Plus Live TV and TCLtv Plus have started carrying Fox Weather, effective Tuesday.
“As the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to further expand our platform, bringing Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+ audiences Fox Weather’s premium live weather news programming,” said Fox Weather President Sharri Berg.
Fox Weather will be one of 95 channels in Hulu Plus Live TV’s core lineup.
On TCLtv Plus, Fox Weather is one of 300 fast channels available through the smart TV maker.
Fox Weather launched in October 2021 and is available through almost two dozen broadcast, cable and streaming carriers.
