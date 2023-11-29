Dish Network, Sling Freestream Add Fox Weather To Lineup

Fox News Media said that Dish Network and Dish’s Sling Freestream services have added Fox Weather to their lineups, effective Wednesday.

“As we continue to grow our premium live weather news service, we are thrilled to expand Fox Weather’s reach to include Dish Network and Sling Freestream consumers,” said Fox Weather President Sharri Berg.

The network will be part of Dish’s America’s Top 120, 200 and 250 packages. On Freestream, Fox Weather will be part of a collection of more than 400 free channels.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Launched in October 2021, Fox Weather is currently available via Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fubo, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DirecTV Stream, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree Plus, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband.

Fox Weather is also available through the digital over-the-air signals of Fox television stations in markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.