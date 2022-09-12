Fox TV Stations To Use Comscore For Advanced Audience Currency

Comscore said that it made a deal with Fox Television Stations in which the stations will use Comscore-based currency to transact advanced audience advertising deals.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Over the last six years, the number of reportable Comscore households across Fox Television Station’s markets have grown by 84% to 13.6 MM homes,” said Tom Fleming, senior VP of Station Sales, Fox Television Stations. “By partnering with Comscore for local TV measurement, FTS can now use significantly larger data sets and even more precision to ensure that linear advertisers are strategically paired with their consumers.”

Comscore’s currency is creating using big data to get viewership information and combining that with households-level consumer and demographic behavior data.

“Because local television audiences have more choices than ever, measurement must evolve to include larger data sets,“ said Chad Roscher, VP, Research, Fox Television Stations. “As such, Fox Television Stations is excited to partner with Comscore for local TV measurement, which incorporates millions of data points from key video providers.”

Comscore is one of the media companies looking to provide media companies and media buyers with an alternative to Nielsen. Comscore’s local media business has been picking up station clients for several years.

“Comscore has a long history of innovating the way media is bought and sold, and we are proud to partner with FTS to bring increased value to their expansive footprint,” said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. “FTS is getting ahead of the pack to ensure their advertisers have access to the most advanced offerings that local TV can provide.” ■