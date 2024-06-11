Fox to Use datafuelX for Data-Driven Linear Ads

Fox said it will use analytics company datafuelX ’s M3 platform to create optimized data-driven linear media plans aimed at advanced audience targets.

datafuelX will use audience information from Nielsen’s panel and big data ratings and VideoAmp to mount campaigns on Fox’s broadcast and cable properties starting in the third quarter.

In April, Fox said it would use AdRise –the tech platform acquired when Fox bought streaming service Tubi–for its OneFox audience network, which includes both linear and CTV inventory.

“Today, it is table stakes for buyers to have more precise advanced audience guarantees, and data-driven linear provides just that,” said Darren Sherriff, senior VP, advanced ad Solutions at Fox. “With our trusted partner datafuelX, we are confident that M3 will provide us with the tools to optimize opportunities in this space.”

Fox will also use datafuelX’s DemoPlus to target viewers to expand campaign reach beyond data-driven linear.

“With the industry shifting to an audience-centric, multi-currency marketplace, it’s critical for sellers to provide marketers with agnostic solutions that can effectively forecast, optimize, and steward deals against any currency and any audience to drive outcomes,” said Jay Amato, CEO at datafuelX. “With M3, FOX can do just that to assure buyers of the value their inventory offers, realize greater yield, and ultimately increase revenue. We are pleased to add Fox Networks to our growing roster of clients.”