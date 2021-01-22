Fox Taps Varun Narang to Oversee Streaming Products

Varun Narang has been named chief product officer at Fox, where he will oversee the company’s Fox-branded streaming products, platforms and engineering.

Narang had been chief product officer with Disney Plus Hotstar, which he joined in 2015, before it was sold by 21st Century Fox to Disney.

He will report to Fox CTO and president of digital Paul Cheesbrough.

“Varun is a unique visionary whose passion, expertise and creativity make him the ideal leader of our streaming products and experiences. His leadership will accelerate the momentum of our digital businesses and deepen the outstanding digital talent that we have developed across our brands,” said Cheesbrough. “I look forward to working closely with him to charter the next phase of digital growth and consumer offerings for the company.”

In his newly created post, Narang will be working closely with Fox’s brands to provide consumers with world-class experiences and build on the momentum and talent already at the company, Fox said.

At Disney Plus Hotstar, Narang helped grow the service in India into one of the largest operations in the world. Before that he was with Hulu, Amazon and Xerox.