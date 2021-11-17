Fox Talent Takes Top Posts at New USFL Football League

Fox football analysts Daryl Johnston (l.) and Mike Pereira will also be working with the USFL

The new United States Football League is filling out its executive roster with people from Fox, which will air the league’s games when it launches in April 2022.

Brian Woods will be CEO of the USFL. He had been CEO of The Spring League and negotiated the USFL’s rights deal with Fox.

Former NFL star and NFL on Fox game analyst Daryl Johnston will serve as executive VP, football operations for the USFL.

Former NFL VP of officiating and Fox Sports NFL and college football rules analyst Mike Pereira will act as the USFL’s head of officiating.

Edward Hartman, senior VP, digital partnerships & wagering at Fox Sports, will serve as executive VP, business operations for the USFL.

Edward Hartman (Image credit: Fox Sports)

Eric Shanks, Fox Sports CEO and executive producer, will serve and chairman of the USFL’s board of directors.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary team of experienced executives to guide the new USFL's development as we move towards launch this spring,” Shanks said. “I am confident Brian, Daryl, Mike and Edward have the passion, experience, and commitment we need to get the job done, so come April, we will offer a compelling, high-quality game of professional football that fans will embrace.”

The execs will be retaining their day jobs at Fox Sports.

The new league will have eight teams when it launches, with four each in a North and South division. ■