Fox Sports Adds Referee Analyst

While terrible officiating has more recently been associated with the 2010 World Cup and Jim Joyce's blown MLB perfect game call, Fox Sports is getting out in front of the issue for the upcoming NFL Season.

The network has hired former NFL vice president of officiating Mike Pereira to serve as a rules analyst. He will appear on television, radio and online.

Pereira, who will work out of Los Angeles, retired from the NFL after the 2009 season. He will interact with Fox Sports talent on the TV side, and with fans online.