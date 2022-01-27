Fox Shares Spring Premieres

Season seven of The Masked Singer starts on Fox March 9, the same day Domino Masters premieres. Fox shared those premieres and others as it revealed show start dates for the spring.

“Animation Domination” returns February 27. MasterChef Junior begins March 17, the spring return of 9-1-1 happens March 21 and Name That Tune debuts March 29.

Nick Cannon hosts The Masked Singer and the panelists are Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. Celebs who have performed incognito include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight and Donny Osmond.

Competition series Domino Masters is hosted by Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron in Modern Family, and features teams of domino enthusiasts competing in domino toppling and chain reactions.

The judges are Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis and Steve Price, and Joe Buck does some announcing.

MasterChef Junior will begin season eight. Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Daphne Oz star in the kid competition series.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Jane Krakowski hosts Name That Tune and Randy Jackson is the band leader. It will be season two.

On the scripted side, comedy Welcome to Flatch premieres on Fox March 17. ■