‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premieres on Fox March 17
By Michael Malone published
Mock documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in small town America
Single-cam comedy Welcome to Flatch has its series premiere on Fox March 17. Jenny Bicks writes and executive produces the series, and Paul Feig directs and executive produces.
Fox calls it a “docu-com.” Flatch is inspired by BBC Studios series This Country. When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small midwestern town, they stumble upon the town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. “It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay,” said Fox. “If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.”
The cast includes mononymous actor Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott and Aya Cash.
Welcome to Flatch is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Fox Entertainment. It is executive produced by Perkins Street Productions’ Bicks, Feigco Entertainment’s Feig, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.
The first seven episodes will be released on Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. on March 17. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.