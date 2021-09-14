HBO Max Sets October Return Date for 'Love Life'
Second season of anthology series debuts Oct. 28
HBO Max will bring back its comedy anthology series Love Life for its second season, the streaming service said Tuesday.
Season two will start Oct. 28 and star William Jackson Harper as he comes out of a years-long relationship with woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found, said the service.
The series also stars Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris Powell, with guest appearances from Maya Kazan, Ego Nwodim, Kimberly Elise, Blair Underwood, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Steven Boyer.
HBO Max will launch the 10-episode second season with three episodes on Oct. 28 followed by three episodes on Nov. 4 and four episodes on Nov. 11.
Love Life is executive produced by Harper, Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.
