HBO Comedy ‘Divorce’ Finished at Three Seasons

HBO’s dark comedy Divorce will not see a fourth season. Sarah Jessica Parker starred in the series, which was created by Catastrophe creator/star Sharon Horgan. The show premiered in fall 2016. Season three began July 1 and featured six episodes.

Parker and Thomas Haden Church played a couple on the outs. Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam and Tracy Letts were also in the cast.

Liz Tuccillo was showrunner and executive producer in season three. Besides Tuccillo, Horgan and Parker, the executive producers were Jenny Bicks, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan.