Fox Shares Mid-Season Premieres

Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville makes its season premiere on Fox Dec. 30, and Gordon Ramsay’s24 Hours to Hell and Back starts Jan. 2. Gotham begins Jan. 3 and Proven Innocent starts up Feb. 15.

The next Cosmos installment, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, premieres March 3.

Fox previously announced that new competition series The Masked Singer debuts Jan. 2, thriller drama The Passage begins Jan. 14 and musical event Rent runs Jan. 27.

Set 400 years in the future, The Orville follows the U.S.S. Orville spaceship and its crew, both human and alien, who face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the problems of everyday life. It will be season two.

It will also be season two of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

The Masked Singer, hosted by Nick Cannon, features celebrity contestants, singing while hiding behind a costume.

It will be the fifth and final season of Gotham, which will focus on Bruce Wayne’s ultimate transformation into the Caped Crusader, as Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) tries to hold together a city on the edge of chaos. Fox will have 12 episodes.

The Passage is based on Justin Cronin’s trilogy of books and stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The Rent cast includes Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens and Brennin Hunt.

Proven Innocent comes from Empire co-creator Danny Strong and details a woman’s fight for the innocence of others, as well as her own. It follows “an underdog criminal defense firm led by a fierce and uncompromising lawyer, who was wrongfully convicted in a sensational murder case that made her an infamous media obsession, a household name and a national cause célèbre,” said Fox.

It will be the third season of Cosmos, executive produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan, also executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, and hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson.