'The Cool Kids', 'Last Man Standing' Get Full Season Orders at Fox

Fox has picked up nine more episodes of rookie comedy The Cool Kids, which joins Last Man Standing with a full-season order. The shows share Friday nights on Fox. Both will have 22 episodes this season.

Charlie Day co-created The Cool Kids. “Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods – hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Michael Thorn, Fox entertainment president. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and Last Man Standing. The Cool Kids…are just that…and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on Fox for a full season.”

The Cool Kids is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Charlie Day, Patrick Walsh and Nick Frenkel are executive producers. Co-executive producer Paul Fruchbom created the series with Day.

Last Man Standing stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter, a married father of three daughters. It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott is the showrunner.

Last Man Standing had six seasons on ABC before relocating to Fox.