Fox Thriller ‘The Passage’ Premieres Jan. 14
Thriller The Passage, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar and adapted from the Justin Cronin book trilogy, premieres on Fox Monday, Jan. 14.
The series focuses on Project Noah, a secret medical facility where scientists are experimenting with a virus that could lead to the cure for all diseases, but also carries the potential to wipe out the human race. When a young girl is chosen to be a test subject, a federal agent (played by Gosselaar) is tasked with bringing her in, but ultimately becomes a father figure, determined to protect her at any cost.
The Passage is executive produced by Liz Heldens, Ridley Scott and writer/director Matt Reeves. 20th Century Fox Television produces the show.
The cast includes Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III, Henry Ian Cusick and Vincent Piazza.
