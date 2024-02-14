Fox Sets Upfront Event At Manhattan Center May 13

Fox said that it will hold an upfront event for advertisers and media buyers on Monday May 13.

Fox will be returning to the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center for the presentation.

Jeff Collins , the new Fox president of advertising sales, marketing and brand partnerships will be the host of the event, which will highlight the company’s sports, entertainment, news and streaming properties.

The company said it will unveil new content and new data- and tech-enhanced ad capabilities.

“At Fox, our unrivaled, world-class content connects with communities nationwide like no other,” said Collins. “We are excited to return to upfront week, the culmination of months of bespoke client engagements focused on developing custom solutions for our valued partners across our industry-leading content, data and technology.”

Leading up to its upfront event, Fox has been holding small, customized client meetings featuring company executives and network talent. It has also been conducting a data and technology roadshow where it is introducing a cross-platform planning and measurement tool.

Most other TV companies have unveiled their upfront plans. Many are reprising what they did last year, with sizable events in well-known venues .