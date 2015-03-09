Fox Sets Summer Schedule

Fox cemented its summer lineup Monday, announcing a bevy of premiere dates for new and returning series.

Season six of Masterchef, which features new judge and pastry chef Christina Tosihttp, will bow with a two-hour premiere on May 20.

After a four year absence, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? will return on May 26 at 8 p.m. The Mark Burnett-produced and Jeff Foxworthy-hosted game show will be followed by Hell’s Kitchen’s time period debut at 9 p.m.

The 12th season of So You Think You Can Dance will bow on June 1 at 8 p.m.

The network also gave new game show Boom!, hosted by comedian Tom Papa, a June 25 premiere date.

As previously announced, M. Night Shyamalan event series Wayward Pines will start the net’s summer off with some mystery during its global premiere on May 14.

Fox’s complete summer slate is below:

Thursday, May 14:

9:00-10:00 PM WAYWARD PINES (Global Premiere)



Wednesday, May 20:

8:00-10:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Two-Hour Season Premiere)

Tuesday, May 26:

8:00-9:00 PM ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER? (Series Return)

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Time Period Premiere)

Monday, June 1:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere)

Thursday, June 25:

8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT BOOM! (Series Premiere)