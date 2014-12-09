Fox Sets May 14 Global Launch for ‘Wayward Pines’

Fox Broadcasting and Fox International Channels will debut M. Night Shyamalan’s Wayward Pines on May 14 in both the United States and 125 countries around the world.

Fox says the global rollout will be the largest day-and-date launch ever for a scripted series.

The 10-episode miniseries is based on Blake Crouch’s best-selling novel Pines. It stars Matt Dillon as a U.S. Secret Service agent investigating the disappearance of two federal agents in a mysterious small Idaho town.

Wayward Pines will be Fox’s second “event” series this season, following Gracepoint, which has drawn lackluster ratings.