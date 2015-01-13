Fox Orders New Season of ‘MasterChef Junior’

Fox has put in an order for a fourth season of MasterChef Junior, the spinoff of cooking competition MasterChef featuring young chefs.

Junior is the top cooking show with the adults 18-49 with episodes averaging 6 million viewers. The season three premiere improved 6% on season two's finale.

Pastry chef Christina Tosi, the founder of New York eatery Milk Bar, has also been tapped as a new judge for MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. Tosi has won the James Beard Rising Star Chef award and is a finalist for 2014’s James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef award.

“Christina is one of the most exciting, dynamic and inspirational people in food today, whose brilliant ideas and incredible work ethic have resulted in a meteoric rise in the culinary world,” said MasterChef star and producer Gordon Ramsay. “She’ll be an incredible judge and phenomenal mentor to the best home cooks in America.”

Both MasterChef and MasterChef Junior are produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato.