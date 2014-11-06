Fox Bringing Back ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’

Fox is bringing back Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

No premiere date has yet been set, and it is not known where in Fox’s schedule the show will fit. The revived series will once again be executive produced by Mark Burnett, with Jeff Foxworthy returning as host.

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? shares so much DNA with the FOX brand that it feels only natural to return it to the schedule—it’s smart, witty, irreverent and it turns the adult/child power dynamic upside-down,” said Simon Andreae, executive VP, alternative programming, Fox Broadcasting Company. “All of the core components of the classic format will be there, but we are also adding new twists that make it fresher and more fun for viewers.”

The original series premiered on Fox in 2007 and ran for five seasons.

“I have loved this competition from our first show and the timing couldn't be better for 5th GRADER to return to Fox, as there is nothing like it on television,” said Burnett. “Kids today are smarter than ever and the adults who try to take them on will have an even harder task ahead of them.”

The new series will be produced be United Artists Media Group.