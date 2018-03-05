Fox Secures More Than 100 Licensing Deals for ‘9-1-1’

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution said its scripted drama 9-1-1 has been licensed in more than 100 countries with the recent additions of Sky Living and Now TV in the U.K. and Ireland.



In its first season on Fox Broadcasting Network in the U.S., 9-1-1 is one of the top new scripted shows among adults 18-34 and 18-49, Fox said. Fox renewed the show for a second season in January.



The show created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Briton.



“Developed by one of our industry’s strongest creative teams with an award-winning cast, 9-1-1 proves the audience demand for compelling procedural dramas remains incredibly high,” said Gina Brogi, president of global distribution, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. “9-1-1 is yet another great example of how our global sales team can strategically take a solid U.S. procedural and position it to be an international hit in a highly competitive marketplace.”



In addition to the UK and Ireland, the series has been licensed by TCFTVD across numerous territories including Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Belgium, Russia, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Norway, Hungary, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, India, the Philippines and Central and Latin America.



9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.



Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Bassett serve as executive producers.