Murphy Ditches Fox and Disney For Overall Deal With Netflix

Ryan Murphy, who has produced some of Fox and FX’s most iconic hits, has agreed to a multi-year to make new series and film exclusively for Netflix starting July 1.

FX is one of the assets set to be acquired from 21st Century Fox by the Walt Disney Co. Disney is counting on Fox and FX to continue to produce premium content for its networks and new subscription services. The loss of Murphy, like the loss of Shonda Rhimes, who produces ABC’s Thursday night primetime lineup, also to Netflix is a blow.



With spending of more that $6 billion on content, including dozens of original series and movies, Netflix has taken a chunk out of the viewership of traditional television networks

Financial terms of Murphy’s Netflix deal were not disclosed. A published report put the value of the agreement as being as much as $300 million over five years..

“Ryan Murphy’s series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history. His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix.



Related: FX Orders New Series From Producer Ryan Murphy

“From Nip/Tuck - our first licensed series - to American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and American Horror Story, we’ve seen how his brand of storytelling captivates consumers and critics across the globe. His celebrated body of work and his contributions to our industry speak for themselves, and we look forward to supporting Ryan in bringing his broad and diverse stories to the world,” Sarandos said.

Murphy’s new original series Ratched and The Poitician will premiere globally on Netflix. Murphy also oversees production on the following series: American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Feud, 9-1-1 and the upcoming Pose for Fox and FX.

"The history of this moment is not lost on me," said Murphy. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me.

"I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows," Murphy said.