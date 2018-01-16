Fox Renews Ryan Murphy Drama ‘9-1-1’

Fox has renewed rookie drama 9-1-1 for a second season. The show comes from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, and features Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton in the cast.



9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and emergency operators. The show premiered Jan. 3.



The series premiere had more than 15 million viewers in seven-day multi-platform viewing, according to Fox, its largest debut since Empire in 2015, excluding post-Super Bowl premieres.



“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again,” said Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen & CEOs, Fox Television Group. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela, Peter and Connie. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”



9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators, executive producers and writers. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett are executive producers.