Fox Plans to Air Special Based On O.J. Simpson Tapes

Fox Broadcasting is planning to air a two-hour special it is calling O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? on March 11.



It will run opposite the season premiere of American Idol, which was a long-running hit for Fox but this year will air on ABC.



The special is based on tapes made during a 2006 interview between Simpson and publisher Judith Regan. The interview was supposed to be the basis for a special then, but public outrage forced Fox to pull the special.



Regan was also supposed to publish a book with Simpson, but the book was also cancelled. Later, another book, “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, was written by a ghostwriter and offers a hypothetical description of the murders Simpson was alleged to have committed.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9DDfD7A-sY[/embed]





The tapes were recently rediscovered on the Fox lot. Simpson is not getting paid for the show, according to a source familiar with the situation.



The new special will be presented by Fox with limited commercial interruptions..



Soledad O’Brien will host the two hour special, which will also feature public service announcements about domestic violence awareness.



Fox describes Regan’s interview with Simpson as “a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994.”



Simpson was released from jail on parole last October. He was incarcerated on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.