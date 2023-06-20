Fox Promotes Mike Mulvihill to President, Insights & Analytics

Fox Corp. said that Fox Sports executive Mike Mulvihill has been named president, insights and analytics, a new post at the company.

In his new role, Mulvihill will oversee the research, analytics and strategic planning teams at Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

Mulvihill, who had been executive VP, head of strategy and analytics for Fox Sports, will continue to report to Mark Silverman, president and COO of Fox Sports, while also reporting to the leadership of Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

“Mike has been an unbelievable asset to the Fox Sports team, providing unmatched insightful analysis, and helping us grow our business to new heights,” said Silverman. “We are thrilled to see Mike expand his portfolio and bring his unique talents to our Fox Entertainment Group and Tubi.”

Mulvihll joined Fox Sports in 1995 as a research analyst and was promoted to senior VP in 2011.