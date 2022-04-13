USFL Kicks Off Inaugural Season: TV Sportsplay
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Fox Sports’ Mike Mulvihill talks operations and strategy for upstart pro football league
TV Sportsplay is a new podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of TV sports.
Multichannel News senior content producer R. Thomas Umstead talks pro football with Fox Sports executive VP and head of strategy and analytics Mike Mulvihill on the eve of the launch of the Fox-owned USFL league. Fox Sports and NBC Sports share the USFL TV rights and will simulcast the league’s first game on April 16 between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
