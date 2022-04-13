USFL Kicks Off Inaugural Season: TV Sportsplay

TV Sportsplay is a new podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of TV sports.

Multichannel News senior content producer R. Thomas Umstead talks pro football with Fox Sports executive VP and head of strategy and analytics Mike Mulvihill on the eve of the launch of the Fox-owned USFL league. Fox Sports and NBC Sports share the USFL TV rights and will simulcast the league’s first game on April 16 between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.