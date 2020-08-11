Fox News International Set to Launch Aug. 20

Fox’s Fox News Media unit said it is launching Fox News International, a subscription streaming service on Aug. 20.

The service will cost $6.99 a month and debut in Mexico. It will roll out in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom on Sept. 17 and reach 20 countries by year end, the company said.

Fox News International will feature programs from Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

“We are excited to debut Fox News International, enabling our devoted audience overseas access to their trusted source for news and insightful analysis,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media. “With a catalog of more than 20 signature programs on-demand and live streams of our linear networks, this new digital streaming service will ensure our viewers around the world never miss out on the latest from America’s leading news channel.”