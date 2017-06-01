Fox Networks Bringing Showtime to Markets in Southeast Asia

Fox Networks Group Asia and CBS Corp. signed a content licensing and trademark agreement that will bring the Showtime brand to Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong for the first time.

Fox Networks Group Asia viewers will be able to see new Showtime series Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here and SMILF, as well as hundreds of hours of library content. They will also have on-demand access to series including Ray Donovan, Californication and Dexter.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Other markets covered include Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand.

“This partnership with CBS Corporation not only cements our position as market-leader in Asia Pacific for scripted series, but it also demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class content and the best of entertainment to our viewers,” said Keertan Adyanthaya, executive VP of content and communications at Fox Networks Group Asia. “Showtime is one of TV’s most exciting brands, and we are excited to be able to offer our viewers access to its slate of premium TV including upcoming new dramas and past award-winning scripted series on the platform of their choice, when they want and where they want.”

Fox recently launched the Fox+ app in Philippines and Singapore. The Showtime agreement means users of the app will have access to more content.

"This agreement further demonstrates the global demand for premium, critically-acclaimed content produced by Showtime,” said Armando Nunez, president and CEO of CBS Studios International.