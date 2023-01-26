Fox Nation Streams ‘The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit’ January 26
Pete Hegseth hosts forum on education in America
Fox Nation streams The MisEducation of America 2: Live Summit, hosted by Pete Hegseth, Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The forum will examine issues facing the education system in America, including sex education, the transgender youth movement, schools’ declining academic standards, and teachers' unions and their impact on families. The event happens at The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee.
Outkick’s Tomi Lahren, former Princeton University and Vanderbilt University professor Carol Swain, Executive Director of FightForSchools.com Ian Prior, Parents’ Choice founder Trisha Lucente, Battle for the American Mind co-author David Goodwin, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Rep. Cameron Sexton and founder/president of Turning point USA Charlie Kirk will speak.
Hegseth is a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend. He authored Battle for the American Mind with Goodwin. ■
