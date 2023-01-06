Fox Nation Offers 'A Year on Planet Earth' January 8
Animals around the globe are stars of the show
Fox Nation premieres docuseries A Year on Planet Earth Sunday, January 8. There are six episodes. Filmed in collaboration with ITV, the series offers a peek at the creatures who inhabit the earth from more than 60 locations around the globe.
A Year on Planet Earth was filmed over three years. Actor Stephen Fry narrates.
Each episode will showcase the stories of scientists, conservationists and community members who collaborated to uncover new behavior in animals in polar, aquatic, forest, grassland and mountain habitats.
The episodes are titled “Winter”, “Spring”, “Summer”, “Autumn”, “Full Circle” and “Making the Planet.”
A Year on Planet Earth is not Fox Nation’s first environmentally themed project. Yellowstone: One Fifty, hosted by Kevin Costner and looking at Yellowstone National Park over 150 years, came out in November. ■
